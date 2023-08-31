TNM Podcast: ‘We have to move faster’—US needs policy shift to meet critical metals shortfall, ft Satish Rao

In this week’s episode, Clareo’s Managing Director Satish Rao joins host Adrian Pocobelli to discuss the U.S. critical minerals strategy. Rao delves into how the Inflation […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 31, 2023 At 11:45 am
Clareo Managing Director Satish Rao.

In this week’s episode, Clareo’s Managing Director Satish Rao joins host Adrian Pocobelli to discuss the U.S. critical minerals strategy. Rao delves into how the Inflation Reduction Act has emphasized downstream products like batteries and electric vehicles, but may have overlooked upstream challenges, particularly the mining of essential raw materials. He points out that permitting processes can take up to two decades in the U.S., emphasizing that the aims of friend-shoring critical metals might fall short unless there’s a tangible shift in focus and policy direction.

