TNM Podcast: ‘We’ve built a full vertical’—Nouveau Monde CEO Desaulniers on reshoring graphite in North America

This week’s episode features Nouveau Monde Graphite founder, President, and CEO Eric Desaulniers in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli, discussing the reshoring of graphite production […]
By Northern Miner Staff April 11, 2024 At 1:46 pm
Nouveau Monde Graphite founder, president, and CEO Eric Desaulniers.

This week’s episode features Nouveau Monde Graphite founder, President, and CEO Eric Desaulniers in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli, discussing the reshoring of graphite production and processing in North America.

Desaulniers explains the evolution of the graphite industry since 2013, when the company went public, and highlights the critical role Quebec institutions have played in the business’s success. He also explores the various types of graphite and explains how battery-grade, spherical graphite is produced during processing.

