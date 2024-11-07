TNM Podcast: ‘We’ve reached a turning point’—MINING.com’s Cecilia Jamasmie on mining in the US

This week’s episode features Mining.com Editor-in-Chief Cecilia Jamasmie in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli, discussing U.S. mining policy. Jamasmie explains how attitudes toward mining have evolved across bipartisan lines, as awareness grows of the critical role minerals play in supply chains, national defense, and the green transition. She also describes how the U.S. has reached a “turning point” in mining, with increasing incentives for domestic mining and refining across the country.