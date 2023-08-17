TNM Podcast: Why oil companies are interested in lithium, ft Zelandez CEO Gene Morgan

This week’s episode features Zelandez CEO Gene Morgan in conversation with host Adrian Pocobellion the challenges related to lithium extraction. Morgan, whose company is a lithium brine service provider, explains how technological developments are enabling a faster understanding of lithium resources as well as better extraction methods, but he states that the industry still faces hurdles, including slow permitting and a lack of qualified talent. He describes how the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act legislation is helping develop local supply chains, and how these will be crucial to meeting future demand for lithium in electric vehicles and the electrification of the grid.

