TNM Podcast: Zambia’s Copperbelt in focus, ft Midnight Sun’s Adrian O’Brien

By Northern Miner Staff January 29, 2026 At 4:51 pm
Barrick Gold is investing US$2 billion to expand the Lumwana copper mine in Zambia. (Source: Photo by Raul Cortijo. )

This week’s episode features Adrian O’Brien, Vice President of Business Development & Communications at Midnight Sun Mining, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on recent developments in Zambia’s Copperbelt region.

O’Brien outlines the advantages of mining in Zambia, contrasting the country’s regulatory and security framework with the Democratic Republic of Congo. He also provides an overview of the key companies and projects operating in the region and discusses Barrick’s prior interest in the company.

