Tomra XRT 300/FR diamond sorter produces ultra-high weight concentrate

Tomra Mining is introducing its latest sensor-based sorting solution: the COM XRT 300/FR final recovery sorter for diamond operations. The COM XRT 300/FR is the missing piece within the diamond process to produce an ultra-high diamond by weight concentrate. The mechanical setup is specialized for concentrating different sized streams for final recovery applications. The proprietary image processing and high performing air ejector valves ensure a level of performance that has not been seen before.

The sorter offers 100% diamond detection within the specified size fraction and over 99% guaranteed diamond recovery with appropriate feed material preparation.

The COM XRT 300/FR can also add value to existing kimberlitic and alluvial operations that use conventional bulk-concentration methods like rotary pans, dense medium separation or X-ray luminescence, if installed in a final recovery and/or sort house function after these existing processes. With a contained capital expense, operations can benefit from a quick, simple and significant revenue gain.

The final recovery sorter uses the Duoline X-ray transmission technology to ensure a thickness independent, flexible, stable and reliable sorting performance in the mineral processing environment.

Corné de Jager, diamond segment manager at Tomra Mining, said the COM XRT 300/FR sorter completes Tomra's unique partnered diamond recovery ecosystem, which covers the entire process. "We are now able to offer our customers a full XRT solution to sort +2 to 100 mm particles: +4-100 mm particles with our bulk concentration sorters, and +2 to 32 mm particles with the COM XRT 300/FR in its final recovery, sort house or small-capacity exploration applications," de Jager said.

"The sorter offers higher efficiency, better grade, simplified security requirements with fewer sorting stages and a smaller footprint. It reduces complexity and operational costs, and unlocks the potential for previously deemed non-profitable projects and marginal deposits to be economically viable."

The Tomra team will showcase the COM XRT 300/FR sorter at the upcoming Electra Mining 2022 exhibition in Johannesburg, South Africa. For the first time, live demonstrations of the COM XRT 300/FR will be performed at the event, which runs from Sept. 5-9.

For more information, visit www.TOMRA.com/Mining.