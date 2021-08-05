Torex foregoes the Muckahi mining method for Media Luna

//The Torex board has approved a push-back of the EL Limon open-pit to add 150,000 oz. to the mine plan//

Torex Gold (TSX: TXG) has announced it will proceed with conventional development and mining methods for its proposed Media Luna project in Mexico instead of using the newly developed Muckahi mining method.

The company says the decision follows the outcome of various risk assessments, extensive comparative financial analyses, and the results to date of the Muckahi test program at El Limón Deep (ELD).

Torex said the monorail-based technology would no longer be used in the Media Luna feasibility study currently underway, with publication pencilled in for the March quarter of 2022.