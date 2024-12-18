Trimble, GroundProbe team up to monitor slope stability

Trimble and GroundProbe – part of Orica Digital Solutions – announced a new strategic collaboration that will enable geotechnical mine monitoring customers […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff December 18, 2024 At 1:48 pm
Tersting out comprehensive slope stability monitoring. Image courtesy of Trimble.

Topics

Tags

Trimble and GroundProbe – part of Orica Digital Solutions – announced a new strategic collaboration that will enable geotechnical mine monitoring customers to purchase a comprehensive slope stability monitoring portfolio from a single point of contact. GroundProbe customers can now easily purchase Trimble monitoring solutions to complement GroundProbe's range of sensors and software through their GroundProbe sales contact. Customers will not have to work through various suppliers to gain guidance on technology options.

Mining operators can simplify sourcing and deployment to execute slope stability programs – as well as take advantage of service and support from the company – through GroundProbe, Trimble and the Trimble distribution channel. The collaboration also means customers will experience more seamless integrations between Trimble and GroundProbe sensors and software, Trimble 4D Control and MonitorIQ to enable smooth data flow. Mining professionals will now be capable of improving decision making on slope stability risks and site safety though the incorporation of necessary mine monitoring sensors into one environment to give a more complete visual picture of site conditions.

"Our work with Trimble allows GroundProbe and Orica Digital Solutions to offer a range of Trimble's advanced robotic and automatic total stations, 3D laser scanners and software solutions for our global customers," said Ben Moke, COO of GroundProbe. "Our organizations share a vision of providing open, connected and secure information that helps customers streamline workflows, boost efficiency and better manage risk."

This single point of contact will help mining operations because efficiency, reliability and safety are critical, especially when presented with extreme site conditions and the need to work 24/7. The companies said this collaboration will help mining operators explore growth opportunities more easily by enhancing overall productivity and operational effectiveness through the combined expertise and efficiencies of both companies. More information is posted on www.GroundProbe.com. Information is also posted on www.Trimble.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Mar 31 2025 - Apr 03 2025
Comminution ’25
May 08 2025 - May 10 2025
World Summit and Expo on Electronics and Electrical Engineering
May 29 2025 - May 31 2026
2nd International Conference on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Jun 05 2025 - Jun 07 2025
2nd Global Research Conference on Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering