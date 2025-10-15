Trimble launches new data collector portfolio to boost productivity

Trimble introduced a new line of data collectors, ushering in a new level of productivity and connectivity for geospatial and construction industries worldwide. This advanced portfolio includes the Trimble TSC710 data collector, the Trimble TSC510 controller, and the Trimble T110 tablet. Designed with powerful features and seamless integration, these devices support demanding field operations.

When paired with Trimble Connect, a shared data environment and collaboration platform, or Trimble WorksManager civil site management cloud software, users can exchange data almost in real-time between the office and the site, enhancing operational efficiency.

The new data collector lineup will be showcased at INTERGEO 2025, held from October 7 to 9 in Frankfurt, Germany, at the Trimble booth in Hall 12.0 / 0F021. These data collectors serve as the critical interface between Trimble hardware and software, transforming physical measurements into accurate digital representations and vice versa. They enable connected workflows through Trimble Connect and Trimble WorksManager, providing users with a single reliable source of project data.

When used with Trimble’s field software, these devices unlock on-site productivity and quality control features that reduce errors and downtime. The devices are part of an integrated ecosystem, fostering collaboration among professionals across surveying, construction, utilities, mining, oil and gas, and public safety and forensics sectors.

Boris Skopljak, vice president of Geospatial at Trimble, said, “Trimble is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the field. This new data collector portfolio empowers our customers with the tools they need to be productive and stay connected in any environment.”

The portfolio includes the TSC710 data collector, which is ideal for handling large model data files on construction sites. It features a 7-inch touchscreen, a full keyboard, and a Qualcomm processor that offers increased speed and lower power consumption compared to earlier models.

The TSC710 runs on a Google Mobile Services-certified Android 14 OS, equipped with the latest 5G WWAN support and all-day battery life. Its ergonomics have been improved with a narrowed neck and a weight reduction of 150 grams, making it easier to use throughout the workday.

The TSC510 controller is built for enhanced field efficiency and workflow optimization. It features an IP68 rating for greater durability, an all-day battery, and a Qualcomm processor that is up to three times faster than its predecessor, with twice the memory and storage. The 5-inch display runs Android 14, and updated WWAN and Bluetooth modules ensure continuous, real-time data sharing and communication, keeping teams connected throughout their projects.

The T110 tablet enhances field productivity with its powerful Intel 14th generation Core Ultra 7 processor, suitable for handling large datasets, point clouds, and imagery. Its rugged design ensures performance in tough environments. It combines features from the Trimble T10x and T100 models into a single device, including a swappable battery, 4G LTE WWAN, and a Trimble Empower bay for connecting with other Trimble field devices.

The Trimble data collector portfolio is available now through Trimble’s worldwide network of dealers. Survey professionals can find more information at https://geospatial.trimble.com/en, civil construction professionals at https://heavyindustry.trimble.com/en, and building construction professionals at https://www.trimble.com/en/products/building-construction-field-systems.

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming how work is performed. Through continuous innovation in positioning, modeling, and data analytics, Trimble supports industries such as construction, geospatial, and transportation. Whether helping build infrastructure, design buildings, optimize supply chains, or map the world, Trimble leads the way in driving productivity and progress. More information is available at www.trimble.com.