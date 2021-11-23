Tsurumi sees increasing demand for moisture sensing pumps

Tsurumi Pump says it is seeing increasing demand from heavy industry for dewatering pumps featuring electric probes that detect rising water levels to prevent dry running. Although the company has produced these pumps for several years, a variety of factors such as product enhancements, rising energy prices, labour shortages and the increased appetite for the benefits that the technology can offer mean Tsurumi is now gearing up to meet an anticipated rise in are fueling this demand across North America.



Tsurumi’s KTZE and KTVE series pumps, for example, take the outstanding performance of its KTZ and KTV models and enhance it through the incorporation of a durable, fixed-position stainless steel probe on the pump head cover, connected to an internal relay unit.



When this e-probe comes into contact with water or other conductive media, a signal is sent to a timer. If the contact lasts for more than one second, a continuous low-voltage electric circuit is formed between the probe and the pump body, acting as the ground, prompting the relay to switch on the pump. Once the water level has receded below the level of the probe, the pump will continue to operate for a further 60 seconds before shutting off, reducing the chance of short cycling due to potential turbulence in the water, and preventing the pump from running dry.

The use of a moisture-sensing electrode is a far simpler and less expensive approach than having to install automated control panels. Only a manual panel is necessary. Dry running prevented to extend motor life, and there is also less noise and energy consumption.

The probe is considered far more reliable than a float to detect liquid levels. It is less prone to damage during transport and deployment.

Both the KTZE and KTVE are available in several capacities.

Other Tsurumi pumps incorporating the electrode technology include the HSE and LBA models, and the forthcoming LSCE range.

View the KTZE or KTVE specifications online or visit www.Tsurumipump.com.