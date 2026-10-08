TwinThread unveils AI anomaly tracker for machine operators

Anomalies are ranked by persistence and how far they have strayed from ideal operating conditions. Credit: Adobe Stock.

TwinThread launched Anomaly Action Center on Thursday, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform designed to help teams resolve critical machine and program issues.

The solution works by sending operators, maintenance technicians and engineers one-sentence summaries of each issue. Anomalies are ranked by persistence and how far they have strayed from ideal operating conditions. The program then records the teams actions as procedures and configures rules to automate future responses.

“Anomaly Action Center gives engineers a practical way to scale their expertise because every issue they solve becomes a procedure the platform can deliver automatically the next time those conditions appear,” said Erik Udstuen, TwinThread’s co-founder and CEO. “Instead of spending their days assembling data to understand a problem, teams can focus on the anomalies that genuinely threaten throughput, quality and uptime across their operations.”

Because the platform is integrated with TwinThreads existing solutions, the company says teams are able to investigate anomalies deeply without learning new interfaces. In one deployment, the platform consolidated 80 active models across multiple departments, with individual models monitoring as many as 1,500 sensors.

For further information, visit; http://twinthread.com/home