Unlock new value with Komatsu’s mine management platform

Building upon its industry-leading Dispatch fleet management system, Komatsu launched its new Modular ecosystem, an expanding set of interconnected platforms and products designed to simplify existing workflows while creating a bold vision for the future of mine site optimization and data utilization.

Through interactive displays and demonstrations at MINExpo last month in Las Vegas, the global equipment and solutions gave attendees a chance to be part of the public unveiling of their connected system approach.

“One of our customers’ biggest challenges is being able to get the full value out of the data sets they own,” said Jason Fletcher, SVP of mining technology solutions at Komatsu. “The Modular ecosystem is that entry point for a mine operation to have one place to gather operational information for every activity that's going on across their mine site.”

Thanks to its open architecture design, the Modular ecosystem offers customers the ability to create a “single source of truth” for common data used across their mining operations, including data from connected Komatsu products as well as third-party vendors and other connected equipment.

Access to all connected operational data allows customers to streamline decision making and support remote decision making. The Modular ecosystem will also allow stakeholders to securely share their data with partners of their choice, fostering collaboration and increasing overall solution velocity for a more sustainable future for all.

The first new offerings on display at the show include four apps to simplify existing Dispatch workflows, introduce new technology and help customers prepare for an optimized experience. Now available for customer demos with commercial release on the horizon are four modules: Simulate, Roadways, Replenish, and Look Ahead. Together they can improve decision making across the shift; keep roads up to date; refuel and recharge equipment with less downtime; and optimize multi-objective mine plans.

Learn more about the new Modular ecosystem on the Komatsu website.