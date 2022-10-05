Veolia advances digital water solutions with Hubgrade platform upgrade

Veolia Water Technologies has signed an agreement with Orange Business Services to support the growth of Hubgrade, its smart digital platform, and develop innovative digital services for its customers worldwide.

Veolia Water’s Hubgrade digital platform enables its customers to remotely view, anticipate, and optimize water treatment plants and equipment. This platform allows municipalities and industries to optimize the performance of their sites while sustainably preserving water resources.

With expertise across the entire digital value chain, Orange Business supports the project with more than 25 types of expertise around digital, artificial intelligence, IoT, data analytics, and cloud, as well as cybersecurity with Orange Cyberdefense. In addition, Orange has extensive knowledge in business data collection solutions from its experience with the industrial sector.

With the mindset of continuously improving all of its digital services, Veolia Water turned to Orange Business, which is able to support Veolia at the heart of their business needs, addressing the challenges of modernization and differentiation.

Veolia Water and Orange Business have jointly defined several co-innovation projects around the development of a universal multi-protocol and multi-connectivity IoT gateway, as well as the exploration of services around “Machine Learning at the Edge.”

