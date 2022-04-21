Veolia to provide crystallization technology for Li-ion battery recycling plant in New York

Li-Cycle Holdings has selected Veolia Water Technologies as a partner for its lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Rochester, New York. The facility will help give life back to the equivalent of approximately 225,000 electric vehicle batteries per year by utilizing Veolia’s HPD crystallization technology to process recycled lithium-ion battery materials.

As the global demand for cleaner, battery-based energy storage systems and electric vehicles is on the rise, so too is the need for sustainable solutions to recover the valuable materials inside them.

Veolia’s HPD crystallization technology is key in a final stage of the battery recycling process, which creates nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate from lithium-ion batteries, and transforms them into high-purity raw materials, ready to be used in new batteries. Li-Cycle will utilize Veolia’s HPD crystallizers to produce approximately 42,000 to 48,000 tonnes of nickel sulphate and 6,500 to 7,500 tonnes of cobalt sulphate annually that can then be resold to battery manufacturers. When fully operational in 2023, the Rochester facility will help create a sustainable, circular economy for lithium-ion batteries.

