Video: George Hemingway tackles big themes of uncertainty and trust at CMJ’s Reimagine Mining event

Canadian Mining Journal recently hosted George Hemingway, managing partner and head of the innovation practice at Stratalis, as a keynote speaker at its Reimagine Mining Symposium on Oct. 13.

In a conversation with Canadian Mining Journal publisher Robert Seagraves that touched on big themes such as uncertainty and trust, Hemingway highlighted the need for the mining sector to find a purpose beyond shareholder returns in order to build trust with society. "If you want to build trust, you need to connect on a deeply personal level," he told the audience. Watch the video to find out his thoughts on how the mining industry can achieve that.