Vivox AI, beSirius partner to streamline mining compliance

Vivox AI and beSirius’ platforms can be used together to track compliance work. Credit: beSirius

In mining, compliance teams take on a wide range of work from environmental and safety regulations to anti-corruption and risk assessment. These checks are intensive and time-consuming for many operators. Vivox AI and beSirius’ newly announced partnership is aimed at lessening this workload through the integration of their AI-based solutions.

The two companies say their platforms are complementary and both offer insights useful to compliance teams. Mining companies often need to review industry standards, assess crime risks and track changing sanctions. Vivox AI and beSirius’ platforms can be used to review this information and keep audit trails for each finding.

Vivox AI’s financial-crime ‘agents’ draw on corporate records and public information to screen potential suppliers and identify any associated risks or complex ownership structures. This information is designed to help mining companies make informed decisions.

“Investigating a company’s ownership can take considerable time, especially when several entities and jurisdictions are involved,” said Tim Khamzin, Vivox AI’s founder and CEO. “Our agents help compliance teams work through that information and check the sources behind the findings. Working with beSirius means those checks can be considered alongside the evidence companies already review when assessing suppliers.”

beSirius’ AI platform is designed to assess how well suppliers are holding up to industry standards and company requirements. The platform uses this information to identify gaps and companies correct and address critical risks across their operations.

“Companies often have the documents they need, but finding them and checking them against another set of requirements takes time and money,” said Sergey Tyan, beSirius’ founder and chief commercial officer. He added that its AI “uses that existing evidence to prepare assessments that teams can review.”

Together, the partnership aims to let teams consider these findings when reviewing a supplier. beSirius shows supporting documents and what needs checking, while Vivox AI shows whether the supplier's ownership or screening results call for further investigation.