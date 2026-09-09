Vizsla Copper to acquire Delta Polymetallic VMS and Helm Bay Gold Projects in transaction with Agnico Eagle

Map showing location of Vizsla Copper’s Palmer Project in relation to Delta and Helm Bay. Credit: Vizsla Copper Corp.

Vancouver's Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSX-V: VCU; OTCQB: VCUFF) has entered into a securities and asset purchase agreement dated September 8, 2026 with Agnico Eagle (USA) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, and Vizsla Copper US Acquisitions LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which Vizsla Copper has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the Delta base and precious metal project and Helm Bay gold project, expanding the company’s Alaska portfolio.

Delta is a VMS project near the Alaska Highway in central Alaska. Delta hosts multiple known VMS lenses and a historical inferred mineral resource estimate of 15.4 Mt averaging 0.6% Cu, 1.6% Pb, 3.8% Zn, 62 g/t Ag and 1.7 g/t Au. Multiple lenses appear to be open for expansion. Helm Bay is an orogenic gold project near tidewater in southeast Alaska. Previous exploration has identified multiple gold-bearing quartz veins across the project, including high-grade veins associated with a small amount of historical production.

Agnico Eagle as significant shareholder.

With this transaction, Vizsla Copper expands its Alaska portfolio. It adds two 100%-owned projects to the Company’s Alaska portfolio alongside the Palmer VMS Project, creating a broader pipeline of base and precious metals projects. The company will leverage its established Alaska-based technical, environmental, and permitting teams across the expanded portfolio.

On closing of the Transaction, Agnico Eagle is expected to hold approximately 19.99% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Vizsla Copper. Following closing of the Transaction, Vizsla Copper will seek Shareholder Approval to approve the issuance of the Deferred Consideration, which would result in Agnico Eagle holding approximately 22.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.