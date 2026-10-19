Volvo to launch a mining division to meet global equipment demand

The new unit will supply equipment and autonomous technology to the industry, starting in 2027.
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff October 19, 2026 At 1:13 pm

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Credit: Volvo

Volvo Group (STO: VOLV-B) is launching a new mining division to supply trucks, construction equipment and autonomous solutions to the industry as demand for productivity, safety and resilience rise globally.  

Volvo Mining will begin operating on Jan. 1, 2027, under Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE). The unit will combine the company’s experience with equipment that can help mining companies and contractors make production easier and safer. 

“We are combining capabilities from across the group to further enhance customer value in collaboration with our retail partners,” Volvo CE president Melker Jernberg said. “This will create new opportunities to strengthen our position in a strategically important and growing segment." 

The goal is to drive product and service portfolio management globally and coordinate different research projects across the company.  

Lindstrom to lead 

Volvo Mining will first focus on supplying technologies to mining companies and contractors in Sweden, Norway and Finland, with plans for a phased expansion later  

Senior vice president Volvo Trucks International, Per-Erik Lindstrom, will head Volvo Mining. 

"Our goal is to be a long-term partner in that transformation, helping customers create greater value through the combined strengths of Volvo Group," Lindstrom said. 

Autonomous technology will form part of the division's offering as miners look to improve safety and productivity while managing increasingly complex operations. 

"By combining our proven autonomous technology and operational experience with Volvo Group's broader expertise, portfolio and customer relationships, we can provide integrated solutions that also deliver measurable value for mining customers, improving safety, productivity and efficiency across their operations", Volvo Autonomous Solutions president Nils Jaeger said.  

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