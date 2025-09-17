WAGO launches SIL3 safety I/O modules for PFC controllers

WAGO has launched three new functional-safety I/O modules for its PFC controllers, bringing high-performance, SIL3/PLe safety logic to compact and decentralized systems without a safety PLC.

The 750 Series modules offer four safe inputs paired with either two safe 10 A/24 VDC outputs or four safe 2 A/24 VDC outputs, with power outputs configurable in bipolar (high-side/low-side) or unipolar (common-potential) modes. Each module actively monitors short circuits, cross circuits and separate 24 V power supplies for robust protection.

WAGO built internal logic into the modules and made it programmable via I/O‑CHECK and the Safety Editor, enabling safety functions such as E‑Stop and light‑curtain response to run locally to SIL3/PLe standards. UL has evaluated the modules to UL/CSA 61010‑1, UL/CSA 61010‑2‑201, UL 121201 and CSA‑C22.2 No. 213, assuring compliance for demanding industrial use.

The practical impact is immediate: integrators can implement certified safety on small, standalone machines or distributed systems without routing signals through a central safety controller or adding a safety PLC. That reduces hardware, wiring and commissioning time while keeping time‑critical decisions local for faster response. The modules also support virtual I/O for seamless integration with higher‑level control systems when needed.

Available in multiple configurations (4FDI/4FDO and 4FDI/2FDO) and configurable online or offline via WAGO’s Safety Editor, these modules extend the WAGO I/O System 750 and 753 into modern decentralized safety architectures and simplify deployment of functions like two‑hand control and emergency stop.

For full specs and details, visit: https://www.Wago.com/ca-en/safety-logic-modules