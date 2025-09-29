Weir and Viking Analytics collaborate to deliver smarter mineral processing operations

Weir, a mining technology company, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Viking Analytics, a Swedish firm that specializes in AI-powered vibration analysis and condition monitoring for smarter predictive maintenance. The partnership will significantly enhance Weir’s NEXT intelligent solutions — the company’s comprehensive digital offering that transforms mineral processing through real-time data, predictive analytics, and process optimization.

Founded in 1871, The Weir Group PLC ranks among the world’s leading engineering businesses and aims to make its mining and infrastructure customers’ operations more sustainable and efficient.

By integrating Viking’s advanced machine learning technology, Weir will deliver predictive maintenance solutions that maximize uptime and production. Viking Analytics’ AI-enabled solution learns equipment behaviour and detects early signs of machine failure, providing automatic anomaly detection and intelligent diagnostics without requiring labelled data or manually set thresholds.

Ole Knudsen, Weir’s senior director of digital, said: ‘Weir is committed to building a more sustainable future in mining through strategic partnerships with companies that share our vision. Viking’s customised AI software will be exclusively integrated into our NEXT intelligent solutions, delivering predictive analytics that enhance uptime and streamline maintenance for our customers.’

Dr Rajet Krishnan, CEO for Viking Analytics said: ‘We are proud to partner with Weir on this important step in their digital journey. Together, we will combine Weir’s deep domain expertise in mining with Viking’s AI-driven condition monitoring technology to unlock new value for Weir’s customers worldwide.’

More information is posted on www.Global.Weir.