Weir marking 60 Years of slurry pump innovation

Weir is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its renowned Warman AH horizontal slurry pump, a milestone that underscores its lasting impact on the mining industry. Since its launch in 1965, this pump has established the global benchmark for operational performance, equipment dependability, and innovation in slurry management.

Across mine sites worldwide, the Warman AH pump has powered essential operations for sixty years and remains a cornerstone in processing activities such as cyclone feed, flotation, regrind, and tailings management.

Anastasia Zimsen, marketing manager for Warman Pumps, emphasized: “It’s rare for any product to remain the undisputed leader in its category for six decades, but the Warman AH horizontal slurry pump has done just that. As the number one heavy-duty slurry pump in the world for 60 years, it continues to be the trusted choice across industries and continents. This milestone is a celebration of enduring innovation, engineering excellence, resilience and trust we’ve earned with our customers.”

The pump’s reputation stems from a combination of durability, versatility, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Its rugged construction provides exceptional wear resistance even in the harshest conditions, while its flexible configurations support diverse operational requirements. Designed with efficiency, safety, and sustainability in mind, the Warman AH pump has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern operations, helping customers reduce costs and environmental impacts while maintaining reliable performance.

Ongoing innovation, driven by real-world data and direct customer feedback, guides the continuous improvement of the pump’s design.

John McNulty, vice president of global engineering and technology at Weir, explained: “Over the years, the Warman AH horizontal slurry pump has undergone countless iterations, each driven by rigorous testing and direct customer feedback. We’ve created a configurable solution that can be tailored to meet the evolving demands of mining customers, without compromising on performance or reliability.”

Find out more at www.global.weir