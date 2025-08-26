Weir, MINEXXT collaborate on advanced tailings tech

Weir has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with MINEXXT to strengthen its global leadership in thickened and paste tailings solutions.

Weir will integrate MINEXXT’s cutting-edge thickening technology into its global tailings portfolio. This technology is engineered to deliver high-performance thickened and paste tailings solutions, enhancing Weir’s ability to collaboratively meet the evolving needs of its customers with precision and confidence.

By combining Weir’s global reach and engineering excellence with MINEXXT’s specialized technology, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to accelerate the transition to smarter, more sustainable tailings management.

Weir and MINEXXT will collaborate on a global scale. Early project activity is already underway in Australia and Kazakhstan, with further opportunities expected as the relationship grows.

Mike Cook, the managing director of the MINEXXT, said: I do think it's important to highlight that collaborating allows innovative companies such as Weir and MINEXXT to access a broader more knowledgeable resource pool. Utilizing our extensive experience coupled with advanced technologies, enables us to offer clients a proven, and more practical solution for optimizing their operations."

Erik Vlot, Weir, the process director for global tailings, said: "The value of this cooperation agreement lies in having access to exceptional, world class thickening technology. Thickening will remain important as part of tailings flowsheets and the challenge around thickening of fines and ultra fines can be addressed with MINEXXT patented feedwell technology."

