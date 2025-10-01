Weir releases crusher line for improved mine safety, efficiency and sustainability

Weir, a global mining-technology firm, has rolled out a revamped line of Enduron jaw and cone crushers developed in partnership with customers to tackle their toughest operational problems. The customer-driven design improves safety, raises productivity, eases maintenance and advances sustainability.

The refreshed Enduron jaw crushers incorporate a redesigned hydraulic power unit (HPU) that enables true push-button CSS adjustments. This removes the need for manual intervention and cuts safety risks for operators and maintenance crews. The new HPU also keeps retraction-spring tension consistent across the full wear range of the jaw dies, boosting reliability and user-friendliness. Optimized motor sizing and a right-sized oil tank lower the HPU’s CO₂ output and shrink its environmental footprint.

To cut downtime and extend run times, the entire Enduron jaw range now ships with Esco wear parts. These proven components lengthen wear life, reduce maintenance frequency, increase equipment availability and lower operating costs.

The upgraded Enduron cone crushers also feature Esco wear liners and a redesigned hydraulic and lubrication power unit (H/LPU). The compact, plug-and-play H/LPU simplifies installation and reduces environmental impact, suiting sites that want faster setup and a smaller footprint. Weir has also enhanced automation across the cone range: IO‑link digital sensors paired with Siemens PLC hardware improve integration and fault-finding, while a new human-machine interface (HMI) eases servicing and streamlines control.

The new suite includes Enduron ET jaw crushers and both EP fixed‑shaft and EC live‑shaft cone models, giving operators options to match equipment to site-specific needs.

As mining shifts toward greater energy efficiency and lower emissions, these crushers integrate with existing Enduron screens and HPGRs to create full flowsheets that cut energy use and lift overall performance.

Magnus Skorvald, global product manager of crushers at Weir, emphasized the importance of customer feedback in shaping the new range. “We’ve listened closely to our customers and designed this range to meet their evolving needs. From safety and sustainability to ease of installation and maintenance, every feature is built to deliver real value on site.”

Whether operators retrofit or install new plants, the expanded Enduron comminution family aims to help them run smarter, safer and more sustainably. More information is posted on www.Global.Weir.