Weir’s new Trio cone crusher boosts safety, function and reliability

Weir Minerals has upgraded its range of Trio TC live-shaft cone crushers. The Trio TC84XR features all the robust design elements that have made live-shaft crushers a fixture of the mining, sand and aggregate industries for generations, while also incorporating the latest technology to ensure it remains integral to flowsheets long into the future.

Weir’s design team upgraded both the TC84XR design and control functionality. The motor is larger, and it has a much higher crushing capacity compared to similarly sized crushers. The company kept power and technological advances to create a crusher it says is easy to operate, has a low wear rate and uses less energy, which ultimately lowers operating costs.

While many OEMs have made the decision to discontinue their live-shaft cone crushers, Weir has resisted this trend, believing that because every different there cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach.

Instead, Weir Minerals partners with its customers and empowers them to choose the machine best suited to their crushing needs.

There are some applications and situations where pedestal (fixed-shaft) style crushers may be the more appropriate solution, which is why Weir Minerals continues to manufacture the premium Trio TP pedestal style machine.

Weir Minerals is the only global equipment manufacturer that offers both the TC live shaft and TP Trio live- and fixed-shaft cone crushers are made for modern mines and quarries with advanced hydraulics, wear resistant material and the latest technology.

Replacing existing live-shaft style machines on site with the Trio TC84XR crusher is now a straightforward process because it has very similar dimensions and is a comparable weight to its live-shaft predecessors. And because it produces the same product, downstream changes are not required, which is not the case when replacing a live-shaft style machine with a fixed-shaft style machine.

In other words, there is no need to re-design existing circuits.

The ability of the TC84XR crusher to handle variable feed and crush pebbles is also partly a result of its large motor; it has been designed with higher power capability than comparable cone crushers. Ultimately, this translates to a higher potential crushing force and therefore increase in production.

All Trio equipment is supported by the Weir Minerals global service centre network with over 160 facilities worldwide. Further information can be found at https://info.global.Weir/Trio.