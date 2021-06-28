Welcome to Canadian Mining Journal’s new website!

If you're a regular visitor to our website, you'll have noticed that Canadian Mining Journal has a new look!

We've been working on this for a while and we're excited to finally unveil our new site. We hope you enjoy the updated look, and find the new features – including the addition of commodity prices at a glance and new navigation options – to be helpful. We'll also be refining the site over the next weeks, so bear with us, and let us know if you find anything that's not working.

We especially love our new digital editions archive, which is now easier to navigate and available onsite. So far, we've added the past two years of archives. Over the next weeks, we'll add all of our issues dating back to 2008.

And of course, as always, we are dedicated to bringing you the latest news in mining and exploration, new technology and sustainability – all from a Canadian perspective.

Questions or comments are welcome on this page, or by emailing CMJ publisher Robert Seagraves at [email protected] or CMJ editor Alisha Hiyate at [email protected].