Welcome to Canadian Mining Journal’s new website!

If you’re a regular visitor to our website, you’ll have noticed that Canadian Mining Journal has a new look! We’ve been working […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff June 28, 2021 At 12:44 pm
Website update. Credit: anilakkus via iStock

Topics

Companies

If you're a regular visitor to our website, you'll have noticed that Canadian Mining Journal has a new look!

We've been working on this for a while and we're excited to finally unveil our new site. We hope you enjoy the updated look, and find the new features – including the addition of commodity prices at a glance and new navigation options – to be helpful. We'll also be refining the site over the next weeks, so bear with us, and let us know if you find anything that's not working.

We especially love our new digital editions archive, which is now easier to navigate and available onsite. So far, we've added the past two years of archives. Over the next weeks, we'll add all of our issues dating back to 2008.

And of course, as always, we are dedicated to bringing you the latest news in mining and exploration, new technology and sustainability – all from a Canadian perspective.

Questions or comments are welcome on this page, or by emailing CMJ publisher Robert Seagraves at [email protected] or CMJ editor Alisha Hiyate at [email protected].

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 14 2021 - Jul 15 2021
Physical Conference – Automotive Lightweight Materials USA 2021
Aug 04 2021 - Aug 05 2021
Physical Conference – North American Artificial Lift 2021
Aug 04 2021 - Aug 05 2021
Physical Conference – North American REFRAC WELLS 2021
Aug 06 2021 - Aug 06 2021
Physical Conference – North American Liquids-Rich Basins 2021