West Red Lake drills 27 g/t over 10.3 metres and 22 g/t over 8.5 metres at Madsen

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV:WRLG; OTCQB:WRLLGF) continues to intersect long and strong gold mineralization at its 100%-owned properties in the Red Lake camp of northwest Ontario. This time the results come from the former Madsen gold mine which West Red Lake is preparing to restart in 2025.

The company has identified the North Austin zone, a new area of high-grade mineralization, at Madsen. It sits adjacent to the existing Madsen underground development and returned 27.15 g/t gold over 10.3 metres and 22.31 g/t gold over 8.5 metres.

West Red Lake believes the North Austin zone could be developed early after the former mine is restarted. The zone also has the potential for significant resource growth because it is open down-dip and along strike to the northeast.

Here are a few highlights:

Hole MM23X-02-4980-003: 27.15 g/t gold from 28.6 to 39 metres, including 33.11 g/t over 1 metre and including 226.85 g/t over 1 metre.

Hole MM23X-02-4980-001: 22.31 g/t gold from 27 to 35.5 metres, including 186.56 g/t over 0.6 metre and including 80.76 g/t over 1 metre.

Hole MM23X-02-4980-004: 8.98 g/t gold from 29.7 to 37.1 metres, including 50.82 g/t over 1 metre.

"We are very encouraged by this first round of results from the underground drilling campaign at the Madsen mine,” said president and CEO Shane Williams. “Our geologic team quickly recognized the exploration potential in the North Austin area, which represents a high-grade expansion target that sits very close to existing underground infrastructure.”

The Madsen deposit contains 1.7 million oz. in the indicated category in ore grading 7.4 g/t gold and 370,000 oz. in the inferred category in material grading 6.3 g/t gold.

Continued drilling will focus first on definition and expansion of the resource inventory of the Madsen mine, near-mine organic growth opportunities will always be of interest, Williams added.

The Wedge zone has been drilled from surface with the intention of expanding and upgrading that resource, which currently contains 561,100 oz. of gold in an indicated resource grading 5.6 g/t gold and 78,700 oz. in an inferred resource grading 5.7 g/t.

