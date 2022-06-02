Winsome achieves ‘exceptional’ lithium recoveries from Cancet, Adina tests

Australia-based lithium developer Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) has received results of metallurgical test on composite samples from its 100% owned Cancet and Adina projects in the James Bay region of Quebec. The test, part of a scoping study on both projects, was undertaken by SGS Canada in Lakefield, Ont.

Heavy liquid separation (HLS), with batch flotation tests, was performed on three lithium-bearing composite samples (two from Cancet, one from Adina) prepared from split drill core, achieving exceptional recoveries ranging from 68% to 83% (interpolated to 6% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) grade).

Overall lithium recoveries, when combining results obtained from HLS and batch flotation testing, ranged from 85% to 94%, with spodumene concentrate grades ranging from 5.96% to 6.27% Li 2 O.

According to Winsome, the initial test work results show there is potential for a dense media separation (DMS) processing route for Cancet, its most advanced project, that would lower the project's environmental impact and costs.

"The recoveries are exceptional with just HLS as a standalone and are improved further with flotation

test work. They show Cancet ore can potentially be beneficiated to a 6% Li 2 O concentrate with just

dense media separation (DMS)," Winsome’s managing director Chris Evans said. "This will result in a lower environmental impact with less comminution (crushing), power and chemicals needed, lower capital cost and quicker approvals, which should mean an acceleration to market."

Future test work will be carried out by the company to further investigate iron rejection in the flowsheet, the impact of host rock dilution on metallurgical performance and optimization of the flotation conditions.

Winsome currently has five project areas in Quebec, including the 100% owned Cancet, Adina and Sirmac-Clappier. It also has an option to acquire the Decelles and Mazerac projects located near the town of Val-dÓr.

More details about Winsome's lithium assets can be found at //winsomeresources.com.au.