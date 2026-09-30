World-leading Metso adds new 4-MW extra-large slurry pump test rig

Test one of the world’s largest slurry pumps to find out where it can fit into your plant. Credit: Metso

Metso has commissioned a new 4-MW extra-large slurry pump test rig at its Test and Training Center in Sala, Sweden. The new test rig is among the largest of its kind in the world. It is now fully operational, and the first tests have already been successfully completed.

With the ability to test pumps at flows of up to 25,000 m³/h, the test rig enables full-scale performance verification under realistic operating conditions, including all Metso’s current slurry pump sizes up to MD900. The capability helps customers optimize pump selection, improve reliability and reduce operational risk.

The test rig is also future-ready and designed to accommodate even larger pump sizes as Metso's product portfolio evolves.

In addition to the new extra-large test rig, the center operates small, medium and large pump test rigs, supporting product development, prototype testing and customer-specific performance validation.

A new 5,400 m² warehouse and delivery center will increase Sala’s total building area from to more than 26,000 m² from approximately 21,000 m². The expansion improves logistics efficiency, customer service and workplace safety. It also reinforces Sala's position as one of Metso's global centers of excellence for pumps technology and manufacturing.

A key differentiator for Metso is its extensive global network of service and repair centers. Combining local presence with deep process expertise, these centers provide rapid support throughout the equipment lifecycle, helping customers maximize performance, availability and productivity in demanding applications.

For further information email Evert Lessing, VP pumps engineering, at evert.lessing@Metso.com.