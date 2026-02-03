WSN launches accelerated mining supervisor training in May

Workplace Safety North (WSN) announced the launch of a new accelerated mining supervisor cmmon core training pathway starting in May.

Workplace Safety North (WSN) is an independent not-for-profit and one of four sector-based health and safety associations in Ontario. Headquartered in Northern Ontario, WSN administers the Ontario mine rescue program and provides province-wide, Ministry-approved workplace health and safety training and services for the mining and forest products industries.

The accelerated pathway streamlines delivery so mining supervisors can complete required training more quickly. Delivered over four to five days, each course offers practical instruction while meeting all Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development (MLITSD) Modular Training Standard requirements.

“We’re excited to introduce the accelerated pathway, which gives mining operations the option to have supervisors trained in less time. It responds directly to industry demand for more flexible training options, while maintaining the same high standards for quality and learner outcomes," Cindy Schiewek, WSN executive director of health and safety services, said.

WSN will continue to offer its classic pathway for mining supervisor common core training, a proven, in-depth approach to supervisor education. “The classic pathway can be taken on its own or alongside the accelerated pathway. It offers flexibility by allowing individual modules to be taken as needed. If someone wants to dive deeper into a focus area like managing employees or ground control, they can do that,” says Schiewek. “To enhance training, our health and safety specialists can support employers with one-to-one coaching in the workplace, helping supervisors apply what they learned in the classroom.”

Both pathways meet all MLITSD requirements and adhere to the same quality standards.

“Training will be offered regularly in Sudbury, Timmins, and Thunder Bay, providing reliable access to legislated supervisor training across northern Ontario,” Schiewek said. “Employers will also be able to book training at their site if preferred.”

Starting this summer and running until March 31, 2027, WSN will offer free online refresher training for supervisors who have completed a WSN common core program. The refresher training helps supervisors stay current with legislation and workplace safety changes. WSN will give a free miner’s lunchbox to participants who complete any WSN mining supervisor common core program.

More information is available at www.WorkplaceSafetyNorth.ca/en/mining-common-core-first-line-supervisors