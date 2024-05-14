WSP partners with First Nations Major Projects

WSP, the global consulting firm with a thriving mining practice,has become a sustaining partner of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) to advance Indigenous business initiatives between partners and members of the FNMPC.

Other sustaining partners include engineering and construction company Kiewit, engineering consultancy IBI Group, CIBC, law firm Gowling WLG, and miner New Gold, FNMPC said.

“By working together with a select group of private sector companies, we know we can develop major projects that create long-lasting economic, social and environmental benefits for Indigenous communities across the country,” Fort Nelson First Nation chief Sharleen Gale said.

WSP’s involvement in the sustaining partner program demonstrates the company’s interest in creating pathways to reconciliation, Gale added.

WSP is committed to establishing “respectful relationships” to support major projects that respect the needs, traditions, and values of Indigenous communities throughout Canada, WSP in Canada president and CEO Marie-Claude Dumas said.

WSP’s involvement in the sustaining partner program is the “next step in continuing the reconciliation journey” by recognizing the need to collaborate at the earliest stages in project development, Dumas added.

Launched in 2017, the FNMPC is a national collective group of more than 155 First Nations, working together to participate and gain equity in major projects taking place in Indigenous territories. The FNMPC’s project portfolio now exceeds a combined capital cost of over $45 billion, and the group is active on 12 major projects in three different areas of Canada.

