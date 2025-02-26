XCMG opens 2025 with high profile shipments of advanced mining and construction machinery

XCMG Machinery – a China-based global leader in construction and mining machinery – welcomed 2025 with a series of high-profile product deliveries to customers worldwide. XCMG has shipped hundreds of state-of-the-art machines, including mining equipment, aerial work platforms, new energy loaders, high-end commercial vehicles, and concrete machinery, to key markets across the globe.

XCMG shipped a batch of its high-end open pit mining equipment, valued at 318 million RMB. The shipment includes 90-ton, 135-ton, and 400-ton mining excavators, as well as 130-ton mining trucks, destined for major mining sites such as Fortescue in Australia, the Simandou iron ore project in Africa, and several sites in South America.

XCMG delivered its first batch of underground mining machinery for 2025, including advanced models such as XUD135, XUL305A and XUL307. XCMG's underground mining equipment has been exported to over 10 countries in South America, Central America, and Southeast Asia given the many breakthroughs in remote control and autonomous driving technologies.

XCMG has produced the world's largest pure electric wheel loader, the XC9108-EV, and the popular XC968-EV. Both are being shipped to a mining site in Southeast Asia. The XC9108-EV features a fully self-developed control system for enhanced efficiency, while equipped with dual-series motor drive, reducing energy consumption by 70% and increasing efficiency by over 20%. The loader’s 700 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery supports ultra-fast charging, reaching 80% capacity in under one hour, ensuring uninterrupted high-intensity operations.

At XCMG's high-end intelligent commercial vehicle production base, 300 heavy-duty trucks are ready for export to premium overseas markets. This shipment includes a variety of dump trucks and tractors, powered by both traditional fuel and pure electric systems. Designed to meet local emission standards and withstand complex working conditions, these vehicles are renowned for their performance, reliability, and safety.

More information is posted on www.XcmgGlobal.com.