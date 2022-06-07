XPS contracted by Foremost Lithium to develop process for LiOH production

XPS Expert Process Solutions, a Glencore company, has been contracted by Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (CSE: FAT; OTC: FRRSF) to develop a process to produce and refine spodumene concentrate (SC6 technical specification) into a saleable battery-grade lithium hydroxide product. Canadian-based Foremost is currently exploring four lithium properties: Zoro, Jean Lake and Grass River, located in Snow Lake, Man., and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories.

Foremost's initial 2020 metallurgical test work, done in conjunction with SGS Canada, indicated that it is possible that heavy liquids separation (HLS) combined with magnetite separation can be used to produce a high-grade (close to 6% lithium oxide (Li 2 O)) spodumene concentrate after the rejection of iron silicate minerals therefore, most of the spodumene should be amenable to recovery by HLS and/or flotation. The preliminary findings suggest that its Zoro property contains lithium resources meeting industry and market specifications.

The new project will involve both XPS and SGS and use a 500 kg sample size, which will allow the company to confirm that it is feasible to convert the 6% Li 2 O from Zoro to lithium hydroxide (LiOH).

The project will be undertaken at XPS's Falconbridge facility and SGS's Lakefield facility, both located in Ontario. The project includes single-stage dense media separation (DMS), flotation, pyrometallurgy and hydrometallurgy. Phase 1 of the project will evaluate the potential purity and recovery of lithium from concentrates to ultimately improve commercial understanding and provide data for the generation of a continuous pilot process. The Phase 1 results are anticipated in three months' time, with the objective of producing a technical specification SC6 spodumene concentrate.

Phase 2 will study how to best process the SC6 into a saleable battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. Several processing approaches will be explored to optimize the economics of the flowsheet. Foremost anticipates completing Phase 2 in the first quarter of 2023. XPS will issue a report confirming the chemical composition and lithium hydroxide product samples will be available for due diligence testing with qualified battery manufacturers.

"Leveraging the world-class technical expertise with the team at the XPS's Falconbridge facility demonstrates Foremost's commitment to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide from our Snow Lake, Lithium Lane properties," Scott Taylor, Foremost's president and CEO, said. "This strategic project will demonstrate to the market that Foremost can produce high quality SC6 and battery-grade lithium hydroxide and help establish Manitoba as a significant Canadian contributor to the North American strategic battery manufacturing supply chain."

To learn more about XPS's metallurgical technology, visit www.xps.ca.