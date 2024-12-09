Yukon ponders national park and Indigenous protected area, excludes mineral exploration areas

The Yukon premier, the head of the Ross River Dena council, and the federal environment minister signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to assess the feasibility of a national park and Indigenous protected area within the Yukon territory’s Ross River region.

The study area will be assessing a study area that spans from the Pelly River's valley floor to the Selwyn-Mackenzie mountains. The study area excludes areas subject to advanced mineral exploration and development authorization, which includes existing authorized class 3 and 4 quartz mining programs in the Ross River area. The committee identified areas that possess significant biodiversity and possess cultural significance to the Kaska Dene people.

The steering committee leading the feasibility assessment will conduct engagements with local Indigenous communities, other stakeholders, and the affected public. The committee will consider environmental, economic, and other values and interests in the area. It will identify options for potential protection and conservation that reflect the principles of a long-term commitment to conservation, cultural protection, and traditional land use. Indigenous rights and interests will guide the committee as they deliberate on the proposals.

The steering committee – which will be comprised of Ross River Dena representatives, Yukon government representatives, and federal government representatives – will issue a report with recommendations on the feasibility and suitability of the national park reserve and Indigenous protected and conserved area within the study area. The three governments will then consider the recommendations and determine the next steps, including whether to proceed with the establishment of a protected area.

The next stage of the assessment process will involve consultation with Indigenous governments and engagement with local communities, other relevant jurisdictions, as well federal departments, stakeholders, and the affected public.

Canada is committed to protecting biodiversity and conserving 30% of lands and waters in Canada by 2030. There are three national parks or national parks reserves in the Yukon: Ivvavik National Park; Kluane National Park and Reserve; and Vuntut National Park.