DONATION: Redpath Canada donates supplies to North Bay hospital

ONTARIO – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Bay-headquartered Redpath Canada has donated 19,000 pairs of disposable medical gloves to the North Bay Regional Health Centre (NBRHC), a COVID-19 assessment centre.

The virus response, together with ongoing medical needs, places additional strain on personnel, inventory and supply chain availability. In these unprecedented times, Redpath is encouraging any group or business that can, to support their local hospitals in any way possible.

To learn more about donating to the North Bay Regional Health Center, visit www.NBRHCFoundation.ca.