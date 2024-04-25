Mining People: Appia, C2C Metals, Lincoln Strategic, QI Minerals, Honey Badger, Atacama

Management changes announced this week:

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium named Andre Costa its new VP exploration for Brazil.

C2C Metals named Jason Bagg as CEO.

Goldshore Resources appointed Michael Henrichsen as CEO.

Jaxon Mining said CFO and secretary Brian Crawford has resigned.

Jane Banks has joined Lincoln Strategic, a leading recruitment firm specializing in the mining sector.

Newmont named Francois Hardy as chief technical officer, replacing Dean Gehring.

PACE Global named Nathan M. Stubina its new CEO.

Quebec Innovative Materials named John Karagianidis as the new president and CEO.

Wesdome - Michael Michaud is stepping down from the post at SVP exploration and resources at Wesdome Gold Mines.

Board changes:

Atacama Resources has three new directors – John Grant, William MacRae, and Greg Praver.

Gold Royalty said Glenn Mullan has given up his seat.

Honey Badger Silver has appointed George Topping to the board.

Martin Vydra has resigned from the board of US Copper.