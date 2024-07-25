MSA Safety introduces helmet with added brain protection 

MSA Safety has introduced the V-Gard H2 safety helmet. This latest addition to MSA's V-Gard line features the Mips brain protection system, enhancing the helmet's safety capabilities.

Greg Martin, MSA Safety’s senior VP chief product and technology officer, said, "The V-Gard H2 helmet offers new innovations and adds lateral protection, making it easier for customers to meet safety regulations.”

The V-Gard H2 helmet meets the ANSI Z89.1 Type II certification standards, designed to protect workers from various hazards, including lateral and side impacts. These hazards, such as slips, trips, and falls, are common in the construction industry and can lead to missed workdays, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.

The Mips brain protection system included in the V-Gard H2 helmet adds a layer of protection that redirects rotational energies during certain impacts, such as angled or lateral impacts, providing additional safety during slips, trips, and falls.

"Traumatic brain injuries pose a significant threat for those in industrial industries. The launch of V-Gard H2 safety helmet in partnership with MSA is a milestone in helping to address the danger of TBIs that is faced across the industry," said Mips CEO Max Strandwitz.

"Head protection isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, and extending our industrial head protection offerings, we continue our mission of helping to keep people safe at work," Martin added. "Our partnership with Mips only enhances the solutions we provide to our customers."

For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.