PDAC JV video: Olympio Metals outlines drilling in Quebec’s Cadillac Break

Olympio Metals (ASX: OLY) is to start drilling up to 10,000 metres in the Cadillac Break of Quebec’s Abitibi region after securing an option on the Bousquet gold project, managing director Sean Delaney says.

“There's multimillion-ounce gold deposits all along that break, Delaney told The Northern Miner in a video interview at last month’s PDAC conference in Toronto. "You couldn't be looking for gold in a better place.”

Olympio plans to drill six holes totaling 9,600 metres at Bousquet while preparing a list of other targets. It gained an option to earn an 80% stake in the project by meeting exploration milestones and making staged cash payments over eight years.

