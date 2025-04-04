PDAC JV video: Olympio Metals outlines drilling in Quebec’s Cadillac Break

April 3, 2025
Olympio Metals managing director Sean Delaney talks to TNM's western editor, Henry Lazenby during the 2025 PDAC convention in Toronto.

Olympio Metals (ASX: OLY) is to start drilling up to 10,000 metres in the Cadillac Break of Quebec’s Abitibi region after securing an option on the Bousquet gold project, managing director Sean Delaney says.

“There's multimillion-ounce gold deposits all along that break, Delaney told The Northern Miner in a video interview at last month’s PDAC conference in Toronto. "You couldn't be looking for gold in a better place.”

Olympio plans to drill six holes totaling 9,600 metres at Bousquet while preparing a list of other targets. It gained an option to earn an 80% stake in the project by meeting exploration milestones and making staged cash payments over eight years.

Watch the full interview below with The Northern Miner western editor, Henry Lazenby. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

