TNM Podcast: From front lines of Canadian mining, American Eagle Gold CEO Anthony Moreau

This week’s episode features Young Mining Professionals Toronto director, YMP Scholarship Fund director, and American Eagle Gold CEO Anthony Moreau in conversation with host Adrian […]
By Northern Miner Staff May 7, 2026 At 11:52 am
American Eagle Gold CEO Anthony Moreau. Credit: Northern Miner

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This week’s episode features Young Mining Professionals Toronto director, YMP Scholarship Fund director, and American Eagle Gold CEO Anthony Moreau in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about mining in Canada.

Moreau discusses whether the recent push by Canadian politicians on natural resource development is translating into meaningful change on the front lines of exploration. He also talks about Young Mining Professionals and new initiatives at the YMP Scholarship Fund, including a new partnership with Franco-Nevada, alongside a range of other scholarship opportunities.

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