Ontario advances first major nuclear project in three decades with $300M Bruce C investment

Ontario has directed the Independent Electricity System Operator to enter into a cost-sharing agreement that enables Bruce Power to advance critical pre-development work on the Bruce C nuclear project. The province's first large-scale nuclear initiative in over 30 years represents a significant commitment to energy security and economic development in mining-dependent regions.

The government will share $300 million in costs for activities including First Nations engagement, workforce planning, and site preparation through 2030. The proposed 4,800-megawatt facility would generate enough electricity to power 4.8 million homes while creating substantial employment opportunities in communities that have historically relied on resource extraction industries.

Mining minister highlights economic benefits

"At a time when our economy faces threats from abroad, Ontario's government is doubling down on made-in-Canada nuclear power," Stephen Lecce, minister of energy and mines, said."The Bruce C project will advance generational employment creating 18,900 net-new jobs per year transforming Bruce Power into the world's largest nuclear generating facility. Our government is thinking big and long-term as we build on-time and on-budget, leading the largest nuclear expansion on the continent that will help put 150,000 Canadians to work. This is the economic spark that will help Ontario reindustrialize, attract job creating investment, and keep power reliable for families, farms and businesses."

The project promises to inject $238 billion into Canada's GDP while creating 18,900 construction jobs and 6,700 permanent positions. These employment numbers particularly benefit regions like Bruce, Grey and Huron counties, where traditional resource industries have faced challenges in recent decades.

Bruce Power currently operates eight reactors across two stations and maintains a supply chain where 95 percent of spending remains in Canada. The Ontario Chamber of Commerce projects the expansion will contribute $2 billion annually to local GDP and generate $427 million in labor income while supporting 3,400 full-time regional jobs.

Building on nuclear infrastructure legacy

The Bruce C project leverages more than 60 years of nuclear expertise at one of the world's largest operating nuclear sites. This existing infrastructure helps reduce development timelines and costs while expanding Ontario's nuclear capabilities, according to Bruce Power.

"Today's support for pre-development work on the Bruce C Project is a critical step in ensuring Ontario has the reliable, affordable and carbon-free electricity it needs for generations to come," Eric Chassard, president and CEO of Bruce Power, said. "We are taking important next steps to advance early development work while continuing meaningful engagement with Indigenous communities, local municipalities and our supply chain and labour partners. Building at an existing world-class nuclear site positions Ontario to deliver new large-scale nuclear capacity efficiently, support thousands of good-paying jobs, and reinforce the province's leadership in clean energy and nuclear innovation."

The expansion supports Ontario's strategy to address electricity demand growth of up to 90 percent by 2050. Nuclear power currently provides approximately 50 percent of the province's electricity supply and supports around 80,000 jobs across communities throughout Ontario.

Indigenous partnership and regional development

Ontario and Bruce Power have committed to continued cooperation with Saugeen First Nation and Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation, collectively known as the Saugeen Ojibway Nation. The pre-development agreement provides capacity funding for meaningful engagement with these communities on their traditional territory.

The project advances alongside several other nuclear initiatives, including the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station refurbishment, Bruce Power's Life Extension program, and small modular reactor construction at the Darlington site. Bruce Power began the federal Impact Assessment process in 2024, with completion expected by 2028.

Multiple industry leaders expressed strong support for the project's potential to strengthen domestic supply chains and create skilled employment opportunities in regions seeking economic diversification beyond traditional resource sectors.

"Ontario's demand for electricity is rising rapidly, and we need to take steps to ensure our grid remains reliable and affordable into the future," Lesley Gallinger, president and CEO of Independent Electricity System Operator, said. "That's why the Independent Electricity System Operator has entered into a pre-development agreement with Bruce Power to support early preparation and planning for the Bruce C Nuclear project. By enabling first steps for projects like this one with significant lead times, we are ensuring the province is future-ready and prepared to meet electricity demand as it emerges,"

The initiative forms a cornerstone of Energy for Generations, Ontario's integrated long-term energy strategy designed to ensure reliable, affordable power while driving economic growth across the province.