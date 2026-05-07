Brokk introduces battery-powered EL500 mini loader to North American market

Brokk recently launched the battery-powered EL500 mini loader across North America, marking the company's latest addition to its emission-free construction equipment lineup. The compact loader combines high-torque electric drive technology with enhanced maneuverability to meet growing demand for sustainable jobsite technology.

"The EL500 offers our customers a mini loader that meets today's sustainability standards without sacrificing productivity," Jeff Keeling, vice president of sales and marketing at Brokk, said. "This machine is built for indoor and outdoor jobsites and gives contractors the flexibility to work longer and harder with lower overall operating and maintenance costs."

The EL500 lifts up to 1,110 pounds while operating efficiently throughout full shifts on a single battery charge. Brokk Inc. serves as the North American distributor for Ecovolve equipment, bringing the Irish manufacturer's electric solutions to construction and demolition contractors across the region.

The machine addresses increasing regulatory pressure around emissions while maintaining the productivity levels contractors expect from traditional diesel-powered equipment. Construction companies face growing requirements to reduce their environmental footprint, particularly on indoor projects and in urban environments with strict emission controls.

Compact design enables versatile applications

The EL500's compact footprint measures less than 32 inches, allowing contractors to operate in spaces inaccessible to larger machines. Ecovolve designed the loaders specifically to avoid scratching or damaging finished surfaces, making them suitable for indoor renovation and construction projects.

Low-noise operation helps users comply with noise restrictions and regional regulations, particularly important for urban construction projects with strict operating hour limitations. The machine produces reduced vibration levels while improving operator comfort, supporting longer operating cycles and safer working conditions.

The loader features a communication system that produces audible and visual warning systems through working lamps, alerting operators to machine conditions and maintenance requirements. This feedback system helps prevent equipment failures and maintains operational safety standards.

Heavy-duty construction handles demanding applications

Engineers designed the EL500 with a heavy-duty chassis and reinforced structure to withstand challenges in demolition and high-impact applications. The machine features a lifting capacity of up to 1,100 pounds with a low center of gravity and unique pivot points that allow for a tipping discharge of 1.9.

Interchangeable attachments enhance versatility across multiple project phases, including bucket, hydraulic breaker, floor scraper, vacuum lift, loading bucket and pallet fork options. This attachment variety allows contractors to use a single machine across different construction phases, reducing equipment rental and transportation costs.

Lower operating costs drive economic benefits

The EL500 reduces operating and maintenance costs compared to diesel-powered alternatives through elimination of fuel requirements, oil changes, and fewer moving parts requiring maintenance. Quick access panels simplify service requirements, reducing downtime and maintenance labor costs.

The 9.6 kWh AGM battery delivers consistent power while reducing running costs and maintaining smooth operation. Battery technology provides predictable operating costs compared to fluctuating fuel prices, helping contractors better manage project budgets.

Ecovolve, established in 2010, operates as an electric equipment manufacturer based in Ireland. Brokk has manufactured electric remote-controlled demolition machines and attachments for 50 years, serving construction, demolition, mining, tunneling, cement processing, nuclear and specialty applications worldwide through continuous innovation in engineering and design.

More information is available at www.Brokk.com