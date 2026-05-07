Mining People: Black Swan Graphene, Churchill Resources, Fox Tungsten, Greenheart Gold, Trinity One Metals

Management changes announced this week:

Advanced Gold Exploration appointed Jason Baker as CFO, replacing David MacDonald.

Almonty Industries reported Jorge Beristain as CFO, effective June 1, 2026. Brian Fox has departed from his role as CFO. Until Beristain’s start date, Guillaume de Lamaziere will serve as interim CFO.

Black Swan Graphene added Katrina Damouni as director of communications and capital markets, as well as Roxanne Gelineau as manager of finance and administration.

Blossom Gold appointed Graden Colby as chief operating officer effective May 12, 2026. Colby will remain on the board as executive director. Concurrently, Brandon Throop has assumed the expanded role of vice president of corporate development and investor relations.

Camino Minerals announced key appointments to its management and operational team to support the advancement of the Puquios copper project in Chile. The company along with its partner Nittetsu Mining has appointed Marcelo Bruna as CEO, the established Chilean company to advance the development of the Puquios copper mine, a 50/50 Joint Venture with Nittetsu. Based in Santiago, Marcelo will manage the Chilean operations. The company has also engaged Darryl Steane as a corporate development consultant.

Canadian Gold Resources announced Ron Goguen Sr. has stepped down from his role as president and CEO as part of a planned leadership transition. Goguen will continue to provide guidance as the chairman of the board of directors. The board of directors appointed Kenneth Chernin as interim president and CEO.

Century Lithium made significant management changes: Todd Fayram was appointed CTO of the company, Daniel Kalmbach was appointed vice president of exploration and resource development, Teresa Conner was appointed director of permitting and environmental affairs, Adam Knight was appointed general manager, and Richard Alberthal is appointed manager of technical services.

Churchill Resources raised Tasheel Jeerh as the new CEO of the company. Outgoing CEO Conan McIntyre continues his service as a member of the board of directors.

Element 29 Resources is pleased to announce the appointment of Dylan Berg as vice president of investor relations and marketing.

Fox Tungsten is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Michael “Mike” Cathro, who passed away on April 22, 2026 following a courageous battle with cancer.

FPX Nickel announced it will implement succession planning within its sustainability team to support the continued advancement of the Baptiste nickel project. This plan will involve: The planned retirement of Tim Bekhuys, senior vice president of sustainability and external relations, who will continue to support the company as a senior advisor, and the promotion of Nigel Fisher to vice president of sustainability and external relations.

Frontier Lithium established an executive advisory council as part of its transition toward execution readiness for the PAK Lithium Project and related strategic initiatives. The following are members of the council: Bruce Turner and Dr. David Deak.

Freeman Gold tapped Justin Bills for the role of vice president of environment and external relations.

Gamma Resources appointed Connor Messler as president of the company.

Graycliff Exploration reported Jason Baker has been appointed CFO, replacing Julio DiGirolamo, who has also resigned as director. Concurrently, the company has appointed Walter Henry as an independent director.

Green Bridge Metals added Justin Brown as senior geologist and operations manager, Jay Robbie as senior geologist and technical advisor, and Sam Shahrokhi as vice president of corporate development.

Heliostar Metals is pleased to announce it has appointed Dennis Wilson as vice president of health, safety, environment and sustainability. In addition, Hernan Dorado has been moved into a new role as vice president of operations.

LaFleur Minerals promoted Marc Ducharme as vice president of exploration and Mike Petrina as vice president of mining operations.

Lion One Metals appointed Eric Setchell as director of operations. The company announced Campbell Olsen will no longer serve in the role as CEO. The company also announces Tony Young has been appointed as interim CEO, and Zamand Shokri has been appointed as interim CFO,

MAX Power Mining raised Tony Van Burgsteden to the position of CFO.

Mayfair Gold appointed Drew Anwyll as CEO. Nick Campbell, current CEO, will be stepping down and departing the company.

Osisko Development promoted Sarah MacDonald as vice president of construction contracting and commercial.

Tiernan Gold welcomed James Connolly as executive vice president of Projects, effective May 12, 2026.

Visible Gold Mines appointed Sylvain Champagne as CFO. Champagne succeeds Véronique Laberge.

Volta Metals is pleased to announce the appointments of Philip Ng as vice president of projects and Dr. Julie Selway as vice president of exploration.



Board changes:

Bunker Hill Mining appointed Mark Child as an Independent non-executive director to the company’s board of directors.

Fancamp Exploration added Blake Rhodes to its board of directors.

Fjordland Exploration added Gord Friesen to the company's board of directors and as CEO. This appointment follows the resignation of James Tuer, who has stepped down from the board of directors and as CEO.

Greenheart Gold welcomed Joseph Brady to the company's board of directors.

Guardian Exploration strengthened its advisory board with the appointment of Eric Fier as an advisor.

Lithium Americas anoounced the appointment of Clayton Walker as an independent member of its board of directors .

Northisle Copper and Gold is profoundly saddened to announce the passing of Dale Corman, non-executive chairman of the board of directors of the company.

Orogen Royalties is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Wells to the company's board of directors.

Trinity One Metals welcomed Dr. Carlos Arias to the board of directors.