Eldorado Gold and Teck Resources earn top mining sustainability awards

The Mining Association of Canada's community of interest advisory panel selected Eldorado Gold and Teck Resources to receive this year's prestigious Towards Sustainable Mining Excellence Awards. The organizations received recognition recently at the CIM awards gala in Vancouver for projects that demonstrate exceptional environmental stewardship and community engagement.

"Mining companies recognized by the TSM Excellence Awards represent the leading edge when it comes to exemplary responsible practices and strong commitments to environmental and social performance," Pierre Gratton, MAC's president and CEO, said. "Our industry has a particularly important role to play in ensuring the minerals and metals needed for the technologies we rely on are readily available and it is essential that they be mined using the highest standards in the world, like TSM."

The Mining Association of Canada established the TSM Excellence Awards in 2014, including both environmental excellence and community engagement excellence categories. Mining companies must actively implement TSM and demonstrate exceptional achievements in environmental performance or community engagement to qualify for recognition. The community of interest advisory panel provides guidance on TSM development and implementation while selecting award winners.

Dr. Jocelyn Fraser, post-doctoral fellow at the University of British Columbia's Liu Institute for Global Affairs and TSM awards selection committee member, praised the calibre of this year's submissions. "The awards selection committee was particularly impressed with the number and quality of submissions this year. We are pleased to recognize this year's winners as they truly exemplify best practice in environmental performance and community engagement," Fraser said.

The awards highlight mining companies that lead the industry in responsible practices while addressing global demand for critical minerals.

TSM program drives global mining standards

The Towards Sustainable Mining program operates as a mandatory component of MAC membership and focuses on driving performance improvements across social and environmental issues at individual mine sites. This site-level emphasis makes TSM valuable for investors and manufacturers seeking responsibly sourced materials. A national independent community of interest advisory panel oversees the program, bringing together representatives from Indigenous communities, environmental organizations, labor groups, finance, local mining communities, social and faith-based organizations and academic institutions.

The program evaluates performance across comprehensive environmental and social standards, including tailings management, climate change initiatives, water stewardship, Indigenous and community relationships, safety and health protocols, biodiversity conservation, equity and diversity programs, crisis management and prevention of child and forced labor.

Gratton emphasized the program's international reach and impact. "We are proud that TSM, a made-in-Canada standard, is now being implemented by 13 mining associations around the world, making it the most widespread mining standard of its kind," he said. "We applaud the work being done by this year's excellence award winners as it showcases the positive results that can be achieved when environmental stewardship and community engagement are prioritized."

Teck's Indigenous-led conservation initiative wins Community Engagement Award

Teck Resources received the TSM Community Engagement Excellence Award for their Quebrada Blanca Mine's Indigenous-Led Conservation project titled "Protecting the Salar de Alconcha Through Partnership, Culture, and Stewardship." The Alconcha Conservation Project represents a groundbreaking co-management initiative between Teck Resources and the Indigenous Quechua Community of Ollagüe to establish Chile's first Indigenous-led conservation area in the Salar de Alconcha within the Antofagasta Region.

The project protects more than 6,000 ha of high-Andean wetlands while revitalizing Indigenous governance and long-term environmental stewardship. Teck co-developed the initiative with the Quechua Community to ensure legal certainty, cultural relevance and permanence. The program guarantees meaningful Indigenous participation in decisions affecting water resources, biodiversity and cultural heritage while delivering lasting community benefits through a self-sustaining conservation model.

The initiative includes transferring mining and water rights associated with the Salar de Alconcha to the Chilean State, ensuring permanent protection of the area. Community members received training and employment as Indigenous park rangers, supporting monitoring, conservation efforts and local livelihoods. The governance model positions the Indigenous community as leaders in protecting and managing their territory, with Teck serving as a long-term partner.

The conservation plan incorporates over 30 culturally significant sites and establishes a sustainability-based economic model with endowment funding for long-term conservation activities. Twelve Indigenous community members completed training as park rangers, enhancing monitoring and management capabilities. The project transformed the relationship between Teck and the Quechua Community from consultation to co-leadership and earned national recognition as a leading example of Indigenous-led conservation.

Eldorado Gold's solar water initiative recognized

Eldorado Gold earned the TSM Environmental Excellence Award for their Kışladağ Mine project "From Sun to Villages, From Water to Life: Solar-Powered Water Access Transforms Communities." The sustainability initiative brings clean, reliable and cost-free energy to local water wells through solar power systems, ensuring steady access to drinking and utility water for more than 1,000 residents across six villages.

The villages of Gümüşkol, Katrancılar, Söğütlü, Küçükilyaslı, Gedikler and Karacaömerli now depend on solar-powered infrastructure that delivers uninterrupted water supply without electricity costs. The project removes recurring energy expenses for pumping water, easing financial pressures on households while improving long-term water security.

The initiative extends renewable energy beyond mine operations into surrounding rural infrastructure. Rather than focusing solely on on-site energy use, Kışladağ Gold Mine directed solar investment toward critical community needs. The results include reduced fossil fuel dependence, zero electricity costs for water pumping, lower carbon emissions and sustained economic relief for communities.

The project features 125 kW of installed solar capacity dedicated to powering village water wells through an efficient, scalable configuration that other rural or industrial contexts can replicate easily. The modular design allows similar communities to adopt the model without high capital costs or complex infrastructure upgrades.

Community engagement formed a key pillar of the project's success. Village headmen and local stakeholders helped determine system capacities based on population, subscription numbers and actual water consumption patterns. This hands-on involvement ensured each installation met real community needs while fostering ownership among residents.

The solar-powered water initiative eliminates electricity costs, reduces emissions and ensures resilient water access, delivering environmental stewardship and social value. The project demonstrates how targeted renewable energy investments can uplift communities while advancing broader sustainability goals.

More information is posted at www.Mining.ca/towards-sustainable-mining