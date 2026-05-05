Obituary: Dale Corman remembered as tireless mine builder

During times that demand mining industry leadership as metals rise in global importance, Canada has lost one of its trailblazers of precious and critical metals.

Dale Corman, leader of numerous companies and developer of several mines in Canada and abroad, passed away on April 29 at the age of 88. The mining veteran, who was a geologist and engineer by training, helped lead various metal discoveries in Canada in the 1970s, leading eventually to the San Nicolas and Peñasquito discoveries in Mexico. Peñasquito became the largest gold mine in Mexico, now owned by Newmont.

Corman was born in St. Catharines, Ont. into a farming family that had opened a path for him to own an orchard in the Niagara fruit belt. But he decided instead to study rocks and earned a BSc (Geology) from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York in 1961.

He spent a summer working with the Geological Survey of Canada in British Columbia before studying law for a year at Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto.

“I learned enough law just to be dangerous. It certainly helped me through my career,” he said during his Canadian Mining Hall of Fame (CMHF) induction ceremony in 2022.

Sturgeon Lake

Not one for working in the bush, he became a mining analyst in the investment industry in the 1970s and joined Harbinson Mining and Oil Group, where he helped manage a group of 15 junior companies. It was during that time he helped bring into production the Sturgeon Lake base metal mine in Ontario, the Lake George antimony mine in New Brunswick, and the Cullaton Lake gold mine in Nunavut.

In the late 1980s, Corman moved onto to copper and precious metals projects in Canada and Mexico. His company, Thermal Exploration, was in a 50-50 joint venture with Western Copper in the Carmacks deposit in the Yukon. After a positive feasibility study was completed in 1994, Thermal and Western Copper merged to form Western Copper Holdings which Corman lead as chairman and CEO.

In 1997, seeing the potential for a large polymetallic mine at the Peñasquito site in Mexico, Corman led Western Copper’s acquisition of the project. He also worked in a JV with Teck to explore the nearby San Nicolas deposit. Corman’s Western Copper eventually became Western Silver, later acquired by Glamis Gold which bought the Mexican projects for $1.3 billion in 2006.

Corman led the spinout of Western Copper & Gold in 2011, and pushed forward the company’s Casino copper-gold porphyry project in the Yukon. The project is said to be the world’s fifth-largest copper-gold project controlled by a junior miner.

Scholarship

After he retired from Western Copper almost five years ago, the company donated $150,000 to a scholarship fund set up in Corman’s name to provide financial support to Yukon students pursuing degrees in engineering and science. Corman matched that contribution with his own donation of $150,000.

The tenacious Corman, who didn’t retire until his mid-80s, added during his CMHF acceptance speech, “I thoroughly enjoyed my 50 years in the mining business – it’s amazing how time flies when you’re having fun.”

Northisle Copper and Gold, which Corman founded in 2011, said in a news release that Dale is survived by his wife, Caroline, their children, and other relatives.