Feds commit $20M towards Ontario cobalt refinery project

The federal government announced a $20 million investment in Electra Battery Materials to help establish North America's first cobalt sulfate refinery in Temiskaming Shores, Ontario.

Parliamentary Secretary Pauline Rochefort made the announcement on behalf of Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, delivering funding through the Strategic Response Fund for Electra's $99.4 million facility expansion project.

"Our focus remains on execution, bringing this refinery into production and establishing a reliable domestic source of cobalt sulfate," Electra CEO Trent Mell said. "We appreciate the Government support received to date, which helps drive the project toward our stated target of commissioning in 2027."

The company plans to repurpose and expand its existing refinery to produce battery-grade cobalt sulfate, a critical component in electric vehicle batteries. Once operational at full capacity, the facility will supply cobalt sulfate for up to one million electric vehicles annually.

Construction will create employment for approximately 100 skilled trades workers, while ongoing operations will maintain more than 160 jobs, including 60 full-time positions. The project aims to generate economic activity in Temiskaming Shores and surrounding communities including North Bay and Sudbury.

The refinery will mark the first domestic cobalt sulfate production facility in North America, potentially reducing the automotive sector's reliance on imported battery materials. The processed materials will serve electric vehicle manufacturing, defense applications, semiconductors, and medical technologies.

The investment builds on previous federal commitments to Electra, including $5 million from Natural Resources Canada's Critical Minerals Research Development and Demonstration Program in June 2024 for battery recycling development. The Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario also contributed an additional $5 million through its Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program.