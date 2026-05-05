GBM aims to reopen Ontario’s Kearney graphite mine   

Privately held Global Battery Materials (GBM) is aiming to restart Ontario's mothballed Kearney graphite mine in less than two years to tap an expected surge in demand for the mineral amid growing calls for domestic production.

Kearney, which closed in 1994, could initially produce 23,000 tonnes of carbon graphite annually starting in 2028, rising to 50,000 tonnes, CEO Eric Miller said. GBM has hired engineering firm WSP to revise a 2018 feasibility study, and an updated document could be ready by the fall, he said. Toronto-based GBM is also looking at building an anode material plant somewhere in North America.

“This is not a greenfield project, so we don't need years to turn it on. Twenty months is what we need,” Miller, a two-decade veteran of the manufacturing and automotive industries, told The Northern Miner in an interview.

GBM’s non-executive chairman is Renaud Adams, Iamgold’s (TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG) CEO. Adams declined to be interviewed for this story, saying he would rather let Miller remain the spokesperson for GBM.

Chinese dominance

The push to restart Kearney comes as Canada, which has designated graphite as a critical mineral, works to cut its dependence on China. Canada’s southern neighbour, which imports all of its graphite, is pursuing a similar strategy.

China is home to an estimated 70% of global natural graphite production and more than 90% of downstream battery-grade graphite processing, analysts say.

“There’s been a huge increase in interest for graphite over the last five years, but the real push especially from miners and investors has come since (U.S. President Donald) Trump took office,” Sid Rajeev, head of research at Vancouver-based equity analysis firm Fundamental Research, said in an interview. “There’s a clear will to reduce the reliance on China. How do we get stable long-term sources of supply? That’s the bigger story.”

In November, Ottawa referred Nouveau Monde Graphite’s (NYSE: NMG, TSX: NOU) Matawinie mine and processing plant project to its Major Projects Office for fast-tracking. Once in operation, Matawinie is projected to become the largest graphite mine in the G7.

For now, Canada’s Northern Graphite (TSX-V: NGC; US-OTC: NGPHF) – the operator of the Lac-des-Iles mine in Quebec – remains North America’s only producer of natural graphite.

While the global graphite market is currently in surplus, it’s expected to tip into a deficit by the end of the decade, according to a March report from Fundamental Research.

Outsized impact

Graphite typically makes up about 15% to 25% of a lithium-ion battery’s weight. Recent Chinese export controls and U.S. anti-dumping measures underscore the urgency of developing robust and dependable sources of supply, GBM says.

Global demand for graphite is expected to climb 9% annually from 2025–2035, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts. Natural flake graphite demand alone is set to more than double to almost 3 million tonnes by 2035, requiring about 30 new mines to meet demand.

“Given the exponential growth expected for graphite demand, supply has to consistently keep increasing," Rajeev said.

In March, GBM delivered its first graphite samples from Kearney to unidentified U.S. customers. It also opened a laboratory in Mont-Laurier, Que. that’s designed to purify and upgrade natural graphite from low-grade raw ore to battery-grade final concentrate.

Large deposit

Located west of Algonquin Provincial Park, about 280 km north of Toronto, Kearney is considered one of the largest flake graphite deposits outside of China.

The mine, which opened in 1989 and processed almost 1 million tonnes of ore, was shuttered five years later amid depressed graphite prices. It’s been in care and maintenance since then.

Kearney held 23 million tonnes of proven and probable reserves grading 1.95% carbon graphite, previous owner Ontario Graphite said in 2020. It also held 61.8 million measured and indicated tonnes grading 1.99% carbon graphite and 59.2 million inferred tonnes grading 1.88% carbon graphite.

Ontario Graphite owned the mine until filing for creditor protection in 2020 and subsequently selling the property to G6 Energy. GBM acquired G6 Energy’s assets last year.

“This is a generational asset, which has the benefit of being proven,” Miller said. “That resonates with customers when we talk about speed to market.”

Miller won’t say how much the mine – which is projected to have an operating life of at least 20 years – or the midstream plant would cost to build because analysis is ongoing. Kearney’s existing infrastructure means the restart will be “relatively low-cost,” he said without being specific.

Site selection

GBM’s anode material plant should have an annual processing capacity of about 50,000 tonnes, with room for expansion, Miller says. With Kearney scheduled to start producing graphite in early 2028, anode materials production could begin near the end of 2028 before ramping up in 2029, he adds.

Site selection work is already under way.

“We're looking at Ontario, we're looking at Quebec, we're looking at the U.S.,” the CEO says.

GBM also plans to look at fundraising options in the second half of 2026, Miller says. Those could include private capital injections, an initial public offering and the sale of a stake to a government entity, he said.

“We're looking at all options,” Miller said. “Governments are expanding the toolkit as to how they're going to get these critical minerals projects going. We're definitely open for equity and whatever that toolkit looks like.”

Uphill battle

No matter how successful western companies such as GBM are in ramping up graphite output, Miller acknowledges they’ll be hard-pressed to catch up with Chinese giants such as BTR New Material Group, the world’s biggest producer of lithium-ion battery anode materials.

“We go to work every day on a mission to change that picture,” he says of China’s dominance. “It might feel like the West has a lot of projects, but when you add them up, it doesn't really flip the switch in terms of China's dominance in this space. BTR alone has over 600,000 tonnes of capacity. What we're working to do is just put a dent in that.”