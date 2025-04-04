Impact Assessment Agency accepts public comments on approved James Bay lithium project

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is accepting public comments as part of its post-decision phase for the James Bay lithium mine project. The project is for a lithium mine located east of James Bay and the Eastman Cree community in Quebec. As proposed, the James Bay lithium mine project would have an estimated mine life of 15 to 20 years and produce on average 5,480 tonnes of ore per day. The project would include an open pit mine and concentrator facility, tailings, waste rock, ore and overburden storage areas, as well as related infrastructure.

This comment period cannot change the project’s approval. It strictly applies to certain proposed amendments to the decision statement that already resulted in an approval.

Galaxy Lithium – the project proponent – became subject to certain legally binding conditions when the project was approved back in 2023. Galaxy Lithium must comply with these conditions throughout the life of the project, including advising IAAC of any proposed changes to the project that may result in adverse environmental effects.

Since then, the company has submitted information to IAAC proposing project changes. The proponent wishes to adjust the location and configuration of certain waste rock piles.

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review and provide feedback on the analysis of these changes which includes proposed amendments to the decision statement.

The IAAC has invited those interested to submit comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on April 23, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format or in an Indigenous language can contact IAAC by writing to conditions@iaac-aeic.gc.ca.

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80141). IAAC's draft Analysis Report and the proponent's submission about the proposed project changes are also available on the registry.