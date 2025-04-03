Soluroc acquires Fuller Industrial expanding its position as a Canadian leader in wear-resistant technology

Soluroc – a Canadian leader in wear-resistant technologies – has announced the acquisition of Sudbury, Ontario-based Fuller Industrial (Fuller), a well-established Canadian manufacturer known for its custom-engineered process piping and rubber-lined pipes designed to resist wear and corrosion.

Fuller is a Canadian leader in the design and manufacturing of specialized piping systems for the mining and industrial sectors. The company is recognized for its expertise in rubber-lined pipe fabrication, which significantly extends the service life of fluid transportation systems across a wide range of applications. All products are designed and manufactured in its Sudbury facility and sold in over 15 countries.

Fuller has a leading reputation as a trusted partner, which aligns with Soluroc's culture of listening to customer needs. Fuller's products and services are highly complementary to Soluroc's current offerings and will greatly enhance our presence in the mining and industrial sectors.

Christian Gagnon, president and CEO of Soluroc, said: "We are very pleased with the acquisition of Fuller, which represents a major milestone in our growth journey. This fifth acquisition since 2020 is fully aligned with our strategic expansion and consolidation plan to create the Canadian leader in wear-resistant products and solutions for the primary and industrial sectors in the Americas. We are especially proud to welcome Jeff Fuller and his team into the Soluroc family, as we share the same values when it comes to product quality, customer service excellence, and team respect.”

Jeff Fuller, founder and CEO of Fuller, commented: "We are very excited about this transaction with Soluroc. Joining with Soluroc to leverage resources will accelerate our growth and allow us to deliver even more innovative, high-quality solutions to our clients around the world. We share the same commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. This is the perfect next step for our team and our customers."

More information is posted on www.Soluroc.com and www.FullerIndustrial.com.