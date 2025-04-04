SRQ Resources receives provincial authorization for drilling at Lac Brennan project

SRQ Resources (TSX-V: SRQ) reported it has received its “Autorisation d’Exploration à Impact” (ATI-7), granting exploration rights across all 42 claims covering 24.8 km² at the Lac Brennan project in Quebec. SRQ is a Canadian-based metals company exploring for nickel, copper and platinum in the province of Quebec.

In April 2024, SRQ commissioned Xcalibur Multiphysics to conduct a 977 km-line airborne gravimetry survey at its Lac Brulé and Lac Brennan projects. The survey identified prime gravity targets at both locations, interpreted as potential ultramafic rock assemblages with the capacity to host base metals such as copper and nickel. At Lac Brennan, the airborne gravimetry survey delineated a large gravity anomaly at the center of the property, reinforcing its exploration potential.

The Lac Brennan property is situated 50 km southeast of SRQ’s flagship Lac Brulé project and 20 km southwest of the historic Lac Renzy nickel-copper mine. The primary target at Lac Brennan is a substantial gravitational anomaly measuring 4 km by 3 km, starting approximately 400 meters below the surface. The company received its ATI-7 authorization on February 13, 2025, covering the entire 42-claim property.

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, CEO and president of SRQ, stated: "Securing the ATI-7 marks a key milestone for SRQ at Lac Brennan, enabling us to advance exploration in this highly prospective region. Our airborne gravimetry survey has identified a significant gravity anomaly, further validating the strong potential for base metal mineralization. We are eager to move into the next phase of exploration and unlock the full value of this asset. As part of this effort, we are evaluating the Lac Brennan target for an initial borehole in Q3 or Q4 of 2025 while also assessing additional anomalies that could represent new prospective zones."

SRQ owns 1,173 exploration claims in the province of Quebec including Lac Brulé and Lac Brennan. These properties cover 243 km² and 25 km² respectively of virgin exploration ground at only six-hour drive from Montréal. The company has confirmed by geological mapping, the presence of a surface gossan, and geophysical surveys the prospectivity of base metals.

