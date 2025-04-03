Orla launches $25M exploration drilling to expand reserves and resources at Musselwhite mine

Orla Mining (TSX: OLA; NYSE: ORLA) announced the start of its $25 million exploration drilling program at the company's recently acquired Musselwhite mine in northwestern Ontario.

The Musselwhite Mine has produced nearly 6 Moz of gold over its 28-year operating history. Recent exploration efforts have focused on near-mine targets, including the down-plunge extension of the mine trend (PQ Deep area), through underground drilling to replace depleted reserves and resources. However, historical exploration drilling confirmed that the mineralized system extends at least one kilometre beyond current reserves. These results indicate significant potential mineralization beyond the current reserve.

Orla plans to continue underground exploration while also restarting drilling from surface to confirm the deposit's down-plunge continuity. The objective is to define a critical mass of additional reserves and resources to support expansion of the operation and significantly extend the mine life. Historical drilling along the mine trend extension suggests an additional two to three kilometres of mineralized strike potential beyond current reserves and resources, extending from the PQ Deep area into the down-plunge portion of the mine. Additionally, Orla will assess near-mine targets through surface drilling for further resource growth and potential new mill feed.

Sylvain Guerard, Orla's senior vice president of exploration, stated: "We are thrilled to launch this long-overdue, ambitious exploration program at Musselwhite. Our primary objective is to intersect mineralization beyond the current reserves and resources along the down-plunge extension of the mine trend, demonstrating the potential to extend mine life well beyond 2030. We will also continue underground drilling and reactivate surface drilling near the mine to further expand resources and demonstrate the potential for mine life extension and expansion."

Underground exploration drilling began in March immediately following completion of the Musselwhite acquisition. Orla intends to complete approximately 35,000 metres of underground drilling in 2025 to offset mine depletion and grow reserves, resources and mineral inventories.

Historical drill results from the PQ Deeps target area confirmed that gold mineralization at Musselwhite extends at least one kilometre beyond current reserves. Orla is planning a 10,000-metre directional drilling program from surface to further prove the down-plunge extension of the Musselwhite mine. The 2025 program aims to confirm the first kilometre, beyond existing drilling, of a potential two-to-three-kilometre extension of the current mineral reserves. Drilling is scheduled to begin in the second quarter, with this initial phase expected to continue through the end of 2025.

