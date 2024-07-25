First Phosphate unearths three high-quality zones at Bégin-Lamarche project

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS; OTC: FRSPF) has promising results from its drilling program at the Bégin-Lamarche project in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region.



The company completed a 99-hole drilling program, covering 25,929 metres, and discovered a significant high-quality igneous phosphate deposit. The drilling revealed continuous phosphate mineralization over a 2,400-metre length across three zones. A mineral resource estimate is in progress, to be followed by a preliminary economic assessment (PEA).



"This drilling campaign is in line with expectations and in a logistically favourable mining area at just 70 km from the deep-water port of Saguenay, Quebec," said First Phosphate CEO John Passalacqua. The Mountain zone, with 23 drill holes totaling 5,023 metres, shows phosphate grades exceeding 10% phosphorus pentoxide (P 2 O 5 ) over widths of seven to 99 metres, with mineralized zones reaching 177 metres in thickness. The Mountain and Northern zones together span about 600 metres and remain open at depth. The Southern zone was drilled in 100-metre sections over a length of 1,700 metres, with 57 drill holes totaling 15,219 metres. Results show continuous phosphate mineralization over widths exceeding 100 metres. The Southern zone also remains open at depth.

